Kimberly Ann Rouser, Knoxville

Kimberly Ann Rouser, at the age of 60, passed in peace on September 2nd, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Kim was born December 4th, 1957 in Knoxville, TN to her loving parents Ronald and Nell Johnson. Kim married her soulmate, Martin Rouser, on March 16th, 1984 and had two sons, Andrew and Spencer. Kim loved travel, reading, UT football, hiking, boating and camping, but most of all, she loved her family. Kim will be loved for her devotion, admired for her strength, and missed by all who were blessed with knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald L. Johnson; grandparents, Carl & Ruby Johnson and Charles & Vurla Barnes.

Kim is survived by her husband Martin Rouser of Knoxville, TN; Sons Andrew and Spencer Rouser of Knoxville, TN; Sister Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, TN; Brother Chuck Johnson and wife Sheri; Niece Rachel Pitts; Nephews Cameron and Landen Johnson.

The Family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm, Thursday, September 6th, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church located on Raccoon Valley Rd. A celebration of life service will follow the receiving of friends officiated by Chaplain Phillip Groos. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to ETVMA (East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association, www.etvma.org, P.O. Box 3714 Knoxville, TN 37929) or CSRF (Cushing’s Support Research Foundation, www.csrf.net ). Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

