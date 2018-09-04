Obituaries

Alton Boyer Lanier, Clinton

Alton Boyer Lanier, age 72, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018 in Murfreesboro, TN while surrounded by his children. He was born on September 30, 1945 in New York City, NY to Roland and Eunice Marie (Boyer) Lanier. Early in life as the son of a United States Marine Corps sergeant major, Alton lived on military bases throughout the country and around the world. His family eventually returned home to south Georgia and settled in Blackshear. Alton developed deep Southern roots that endured throughout his life.

In 1967 Alton graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in transportation. He later earned a Master of Business Administration in 1976 from Memphis State University. After graduating from UT, he served in the United States Air Force until receiving an honorable discharge in 1969. On June 12, 1971 he married the love of his life, Alma Jo Gault. They settled in Memphis, TN and raised a family of four children. Alton and Alma Jo were married for almost 32 years, until her tragic death in 2003.

Alton had a remarkable career in the transportation industry, developing renowned expertise in the handling and logistics of hazardous materials. He shared his knowledge by teaching at Chattanooga State and Texas A&M University. The Association of American Railroads Bureau of Explosives, the Boeing Company, and the Memphis International Airport are examples of companies that successfully recruited him for the breadth of his knowledge and his dedicated professionalism. Throughout his career he published and presented at professional conferences. In 2011 he retired as the environmental manager of the Memphis International Airport.

Alton’s many interests and hobbies included trains, planes, photography, reading, history, and – perhaps above all else – a passion for University of Tennessee football. He wrote numerous articles for Trains magazine and in 1999 published a color photography book about the history of the Southern Railway. He was a lifelong Mason and Shriner, always supporting the organizations’ philanthropy. In 2009 Reinhardt University presented him a special award for his support that included the establishment of a scholarship honoring his parents.

In addition to his wife, Alton was also preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four children – son Forrest Lanier of Jackson, TN; son Brock Lanier and his wife Emily Goldenberg of Newport Beach, CA; daughter Anna Marie Lanier and son Glen Lanier, both of Murfreesboro, TN. Alton is also survived by a large and loving extended family including sister-in-law Jane Gault, sister-in-law Margie and her husband Steve Ownby, niece Carisa Ownby – all of Claxton, TN, and nephew David Ownby of Johnson City, TN.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at Woodhaven Memorial Garden in Claxton, TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

