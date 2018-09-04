Obituaries
Marlene Sue Woods, Clinton
Marlene Sue Woods, age 64 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital. Marlene was an avid Lady Vols that loved traveling, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. For many years she was a motor coach driver for Knoxville Tours. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Hendrix and Mary Hamby; son, Chris Wood; brother, Steve Hamby; great granddaughter, Danielle Woods.
She is survived by:
Daughter………….. Kelly Woods & husband Marvin McHugh of Clinton
Grandchildren…. Sierah Faries, Savannah McHugh,
Christopher McHugh & fiancé Sarah Webber
Tyler Woods & fiancé Katie Nicholson
Daniel Woods & fiancé Tausha Smith
Emily Reneau & Jazleigh Latella
Great Grandchildren.. Danielle Woods and Barrett Gutman
Sisters………… Lisa Rich & husband Marshall
Teresa Davis
Michelle Hamby
Sandy Collins & husband Terry
Brother…………. Mike Hendrix
Numerous nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Marty Stooksbury officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com