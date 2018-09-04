Obituaries

Marlene Sue Woods, Clinton

Marlene Sue Woods, age 64 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital. Marlene was an avid Lady Vols that loved traveling, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. For many years she was a motor coach driver for Knoxville Tours. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Hendrix and Mary Hamby; son, Chris Wood; brother, Steve Hamby; great granddaughter, Danielle Woods.

She is survived by:

Daughter………….. Kelly Woods & husband Marvin McHugh of Clinton

Grandchildren…. Sierah Faries, Savannah McHugh,

Christopher McHugh & fiancé Sarah Webber

Tyler Woods & fiancé Katie Nicholson

Daniel Woods & fiancé Tausha Smith

Emily Reneau & Jazleigh Latella

Great Grandchildren.. Danielle Woods and Barrett Gutman

Sisters………… Lisa Rich & husband Marshall

Teresa Davis

Michelle Hamby

Sandy Collins & husband Terry

Brother…………. Mike Hendrix

Numerous nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Marty Stooksbury officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

