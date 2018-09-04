Obituaries

Lonnie Edgar Beal, Powell

Lonnie Edgar Beal, age 62 of Powell passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018. Lonnie was a member of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He owned and operated Quality Air Control and Powell Shoe Repair. Lonnie was an honest man with beliefs of integrity that quality work should be done at a fair price. Throughout his life he loved his life on Paradise Drive in Powell where he always enjoyed spending time with family and friends and doing yard work. Lonnie was also a TN sports fan, who loved Bon Fires with his family and buddies and country music. He was preceded in death by his father; Grover Cleveland Beal; mother, Sara Rosella Carter; grandparents, Lonnie and Moreen Carter.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 42 years.. Sheena Beal of Powell

Son…………………… Isaac Beal of Baltimore, MD formerly of Powell

Brother…………. Benny Beal of Powell

Sister…………….. Angela Goins of Powell

Father & mother-in-law. W. Jean Richardson & Regena

Sister-in-law…………… Jeana Daniel & husband Steve

Several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, September 3, 2018 at Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church with funeral services to follow with Rev. Thomas Sweet officiating. His burial will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Taylors Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

