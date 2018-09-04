Obituaries

Dennis Edward Loveday, Harriman

Dennis Edward Loveday, age 67 of Harriman, TN passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018 with his wife by his side.

He was born on November 26, 1950 and was from Kodak Road in Knoxville, TN. Dennis was in the Air Force and a Vietnam Veteran. He also was a retired sheet metal worker. Dennis loved playing the guitar and singing. He also enjoyed fishing and the car races.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Loveday; mother, Dorothy Loveday; brother, Jim Loveday; sister, Lois Chesney.

Survivors include his wife Ruth Taylor Loveday; daughter, Denise Loveday Valentine and her husband James; Son, Jimmy Loveday; grandchildren, Braydon Valentine and Skylar Loveday; sisters, Delpha Watson and Linda (Chuck) Schubert; brother, Dwight Loveday.

Special thanks to family and friends who helped with Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be made in his name to the Dyllis Springs Elementary School Cafeteria for the kids.

The funeral will be a private affair.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Loveday family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

