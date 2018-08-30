BBBTV12

Timothy Joe Taylor, Oakdale

Timothy Joe Taylor, age 48 of Oakdale, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018Past in Harriman, Tennessee. Joe was a member of Cumberland Worship Center. He was born in Rockwood on December 31, 1969. He is preceded in death by parents, Ray “Churn” and Dorothy Ann Taylor; grandparents, Robert & Hopie Taylor, and Wilford & Anna Duncan.

Survivors include:

Sons: Christopher Allen Taylor of Rockwood, TN

Anthony Shane Taylor of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Riley Ann Taylor of Oakdale, TN

1 Grandchild: Joseph Henry Taylor of Oakdale, TN

Sisters: Hope Crabtree (Thomas) of Rockwood, TN

Dottie Kerley (Michael) of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Ray Taylor of Rockwood, TN

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 7:00pm at the Westel Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Christopher and Pastor Howard Huling officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Timothy Joe Taylor.

