Gloria Pearce York, Oak Ridge

Gloria Pearce York, age 91 of Oak Ridge, TN was welcomed by her husband and family in heaven Sunday morning. Daughter of Hannah Simmons Pearce and Frederick Pearce of Exeter, PA; wife of Kenneth York. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; siblings, Ralph, Edwin and Alice. She is survived by her sons, Ronald and Frederick York; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She worked for South Central Bell and AT&T also substituted teaching at Claxton Elementary. She attended Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge. In the early 1960’s she was active in Civil Defense; loved to line dance and square dance.

She had many special friends in her family at Faith Lutheran Church and also at Whisper Creek RV Park in LaBelle, FL.

She lived a long happy healthy life and never met a stranger. She enjoyed traveling and little animals.

The candle is out,

Mom and Dad now together,

We’re sad and happy.

A Celebration of Life will be held Faith Lutheran Church, 1300 Oak Ridge Turnpike; Oak Ridge (Across from Starbucks) on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 2 PM. In lieu of flower, donations can be made to the church or any animal organization.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton www.holleygamble.com

