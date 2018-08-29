BBBTV12

Clinton Bridge Replacement Contract Awarded

Posted on by in Featured, News with 0 Comments

The contract to replace the Lewallen Bridge on Highway 25W/State Route 9 (Clinton Highway/Clinch Avenue) over the Clinch River was awarded on August 17th to Charles Blalock & Sons Incorporated out of Sevierville. Their bid for the replacement of the bridge known to locals as the “Green Bridge,” which connects Clinton and South Clinton came in at $27,735,269.72.

The aging bridge is due for replacement, according to the state, and while it is still considered to be safe, the replacement will address looming concerns regarding the structure due to its age.

