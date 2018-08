Featured

Rick Meredith TN Chamber Executive of the Year

Rick Meredith, President of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce was named by The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Executives as the Chamber Executive of the Year at their annual meeting held in Clarksville. The award was presented by Suzie Lusk, Associate Vice President of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce.

