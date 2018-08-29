Community

Community Walking Event being held in Clinton

Posted on by in Community, Featured, News with

Clinton, TN, August 21, 2018 – ActiveAndersonTN, Clinton Schools, the Clinton 5K, and the Anderson County Health Department are sponsoring a walking/jogging event for residents of Anderson County. The event will be held at the Clinton Elementary School track on Tuesday nights from September 11th through October 2nd from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. For those not exercise regularly, it is recommended that you consult your primary healthcare provider before starting a new exercise routine. Participants will also be invited to enter the October 20th Clinton 5K, either by walking or jogging the 5K course or to participate in the One Mile Fun Run/Walk to support Clinton and Anderson County schools.

This event is meant to be a fun, non-judgmental opportunity for all ages to encourage physical activity. Both families and individuals of all ages are welcome. Water will be available and sponsors will bring incentives for those who participate.

Parking will be available in the Clinton Elementary parking lot behind the school. The parking lot entrance can be accessed from Marshall Street in downtown Clinton. There is a ramp or a few stairs to get up to the level of the track from the parking lot.

Contact:

Kathy Scruggs

Kathy.Scruggs@tn.gov

Anderson County Health Department

710 N Main Street

Clinton, TN 37716

865 425-8768

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

