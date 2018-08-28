Featured

Man arrested after Sunday Hit and Run

Posted on by in Featured, News with

On Sunday August 26, 2018 at approximately 5:55PM: Officer Julie Parham patrolled upon a motor vehicle accident close to 413 N. Roane Street. A vehicle had rear ended the Walnut Hill Baptist Church van and then fled the scene. The van was transporting several juveniles. Injuries were reported and EMS was requested to the scene. Witnesses provided a general description of the suspect vehicle and a partial tag.

On August 27, 2018 at 4:15 AM: Sgt. James Wadsworth located the suspect vehicle at C&J Apartments, 218 Morning Drive. The vehicle is registered to Timothy Lewis Braden, age 32, of Oliver Springs. After talking with witnesses at C&J Apartments it was determined that Braden had parked the vehicle at the apartments around 6:00 PM, shortly after the accident. Officers observed front end damage and white paint transfer consistent with the church van.

On August 27, 2018: Timothy Braden voluntarily came to the Harriman Police Department to speak with officers. Detective Brian Turner spoke with Braden and obtained his version of the incident. After the interview, Braden was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Braden was not at the location where he claimed to be during the time of the accident.

Warrants were issued and served on Timothy Braden for Driving on Revoked 3rd, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fail to Report an Accident, Financial Responsibility and Duty to give Information and Render Aid. He is currently incarcerated at the Roane County Jail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

