Obituaries

Frances Hammock Arthur, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Frances Hammock Arthur, age 78, a resident of Rockwood passed away August 27, 2018 at her home. She was born February 10, 1940 in Chamber County, Alabama and has lived in East Tennessee since 1971.

She was a member of Rockwood Community Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by first husband, Phillip Hammock, son Larry Hammock; parents, Ethridge & Gladys Yarbrough Hobbs.

Survived by children, Cynthia Thomason & husband Gary of Harriman, Cheryl Borum & husband Danny of Taylors, SC, Karen Johnson & husband Martin of Hillsboro, TN; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren; also by sister, Gail Smith & husband David of Magnolia Springs, AL.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 1, 2018 between the hours 12:00pm and 1:30pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm at the Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Daryn Griffif officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Hammock family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

