Obituaries
Janice Lyn Stringfield, Heiskell
Janice Lyn Stringfield, age 53 of Heiskell passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018. She was born May 6, 1965 in Knoxville, TN to the late John and Virginia Clark. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Wayne Stringfield.
She is survived by:
Daughters……. Heather Stringfield of Powell
Alicia & husband Jake Cunningham of IL
Son…………… David & wife Selena Stringfield of Heiskell
Grandchildren. John Stringfield, Sisalee Stringfield, Adam Cunningham,
Josh Stringfield, and Dean Stringfield
Sisters……….. Susie Moore & husband Stacy of Heiskell
Judy Wolfenbarger & husband Dale of Powell
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, August 31, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel. Her burial will be 10:00 am Saturday at Stringfield Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com