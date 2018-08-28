Obituaries

Janice Lyn Stringfield, Heiskell

Janice Lyn Stringfield, age 53 of Heiskell passed away on Sunday, August 26, 2018. She was born May 6, 1965 in Knoxville, TN to the late John and Virginia Clark. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Wayne Stringfield.

She is survived by:

Daughters……. Heather Stringfield of Powell

Alicia & husband Jake Cunningham of IL

Son…………… David & wife Selena Stringfield of Heiskell

Grandchildren. John Stringfield, Sisalee Stringfield, Adam Cunningham,

Josh Stringfield, and Dean Stringfield

Sisters……….. Susie Moore & husband Stacy of Heiskell

Judy Wolfenbarger & husband Dale of Powell

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, August 31, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel. Her burial will be 10:00 am Saturday at Stringfield Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

