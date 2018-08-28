Obituaries

James “Jimmie” Gault, Claxton

James “Jimmie” Gault, age 84 of Claxton passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Shannondale Home in Knoxville. She was born January 18, 1934 to the late Ivy and Josephine Gault. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by the love of her life who passed in April of 2018, Charlie O. Johnson. For many years Jimmie worked in the banking industry. Throughout her life she had a passion for cats and cared for many.

She is survived by her loving niece whom she loved like a daughter, Jo Thurin Davis & husband Ben of Knoxville; special friends, Marilyn & Tony Fournier, Major Geer, and Paula Morgan.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge, Melinda Dee, Linda, Jenny, and Ella at Shannondale for their love and compassion.

The family will receive friends 5:00-6:30 pm, Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Davidson and Brother Darryl McElyea officiating. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Young-Williams Animal Center in Knoxville. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

