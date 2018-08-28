Obituaries

Trula Mae Humphrey, Norris

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Trula Mae Humphrey, age 88 passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018 at Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center, in the caring and loving community of Norris, TN. From her birth in Anderson County on June 15,1930 to her death on Monday she nourished people around her with love, her faith and gospel music. Trula had a passion for bird watching, and being a caretaker for others.

Trula was preceded in death by her father, Andy Cody, mother, Lola Marie Bell, sisters, Gertie and Bertha Bell and infant daughter Ina Ellan Humphrey.

She is survived by

Son…. Kenneth Harold and wife Carolyn Joyce Humphrey of Heiskell

Brother…. Willie Bell

Grandchildren…. Jody (Kim) Humphrey of Elk Valley

Stacey (Rick) Arneach of Heiskell

Marty (Brooke) Humphrey of Andersonville

6 Great grandchildren

1 Great, great grandchild

3 Nieces and 1 nephew and many friends

Trula will be remembered as a bright, shining light in various communities and churches.

The family will receive friends on August 28, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral service at to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mark Dison officiating. Her burial will be 11:00 am Wednesday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

