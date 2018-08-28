Community

Senior Center Hosts Lunch & Learn Program with CASA

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 28, 2018) – Looking for a volunteer opportunity that can change your life as well as the life of a child in need? A special program at the Oak Ridge Senior Center featuring CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Tennessee Heartland could be that opportunity.

CASA volunteers get to know a child who is in the foster care system and gather information to help the courts make better decisions for that child’s life. The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be offering a lunch and learn program with Jackie Brown, Anderson County Advocate Coordinator for CASA, on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, beginning at noon.

Ms. Brown will speak about CASA’s efforts and explain how just a 10-15 hour a month commitment of time could change an at risk child’s life forever. Lunch for the program will be sponsored by Diversicare of Oak Ridge.

The program is free of charge and open to anyone age 50 and over, but space is limited. Please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to register at least 48 hours in advance so staff can have an accurate lunch count.

For more information on this and other programs hosted by the Oak Ridge Senior Center, call (865) 425-3999.

