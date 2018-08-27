Obituaries

Timothy Alan Brown, Harriman

Timothy Alan Brown, age 51 of Harriman passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at his home. He was born at the Blytheville Air Force in Arkansas while is father was stationed there in 1967. He graduated from Rockwood High School in 1985 then served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

He is survived by his Mother, Mattie Nell Dyer of Knoxville;

Father, Harry Evan Brown, III of Rockwood;

Sister, Rebecca Sitzlar and husband, Jamie of Rockwood;

Nieces, Kelsie McCullough Derossett, Emily Sitzlar and Nicole Cox and husband, Justin;

Great-nephews, Dameon Derossett and Zane Cox;

Aunts, Carol Ledford of North Carolina and Cindy Maynor of Rockwood;

And a host of other family members and friends.

The family will have a “Celebration of Life” Service at Post Oak Christian Church in Rockwood on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 3:00pm with Bro. Harold Ishman officiating.

