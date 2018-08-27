Obituaries

Daryl G. Mink “Big D”, Knoxville

Daryl G. Mink “Big D”, age 64 of Knoxville passed away August 23, 2018.

Daryl is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Patti Mink; sons Waylon (Melanie) Mink, Austin Mink (Russell Schrimpsher) and daughter Kelly (Alex) Jenkins; grandsons Jacob, Cameron, Caden, and Landon; sisters Nancy (Jerry) Street, Diana Willis, and Linda Henning and brother Roger (Sue) Mink; sisters in-law Jan (John) Perry, Mari (Mickey) Campbell, and brother in law Michael Peters; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews all that loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph and Juanita Mink, and his brother Gary (Glenda) Mink and sister-in-law Paula Florence.

Big D was always the life of the party with a quick wit and unique sense of humor that he gifted to everyone, even in the most difficult of times. He was a loving confidant to his many friends and loved ones, quietly giving of his time, wisdom and resources to anyone in need, often without recognition. He was a proud Tennessean, in love with the natural beauty that lends itself to fishing, camping, and various other outdoor activities that he loved so well. He will be greatly missed by the countless family and friends that adored him.

The family will be receiving friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday August 28, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

