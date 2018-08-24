Featured

ORFD Responds to House Fire, Smoke Alarm Saves Life

Posted on by in Featured, News with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 24, 2018) – On Thursday, August 23, 2018, at approximately 1:52 a.m., the Oak Ridge Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on East Drive. The first unit was on scene within minutes and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

The resident was outside when fire crews arrived. He advised that he was awoken by the sound of the smoke alarm. The home received extensive damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke alarms in their home. The smoke alarm in this instance likely saved the resident’s life.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, a working smoke alarm cuts the risk of death nearly in half for residential fires. Smoke alarms must be tested monthly and replaced every ten years. Using interconnected smoke alarms is also recommended so that when one alarm sounds, they all sound.

If you or someone you know are in need of a smoke alarm, please contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department and they will install the alarms free of charge through the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office “Get Alarmed, TN!” program. If you do not live inside the City of Oak Ridge, please contact your local fire department for assistance.

Important safety reminders from the Oak Ridge Fire Department:

LOCATION :

o Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement.

o A smoke alarm should be placed on the ceiling or high on a wall.

o Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet (3 meters) from the stove.

TESTING & REPLACEMENT:

o Test all smoke alarms at least once a month.

o Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

