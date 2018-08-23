Obituaries

Norah Gail Carden Love, Rocky Top

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Norah Gail Carden Love went home to be with our sweet Lord on August 16th 2018.

She was a member of East Jacksboro Baptist church. Gail loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a huge fan of Tennessee football. She enjoyed hunting &fishing.

Proceeded in death by father Carl Carden & mother Gladys P. Carden.

She survived by two loving children Jessica & Jacob Foust. Grandchildren Norah Foust , Trevor Van Severen , Jaxton Van Severen , Brooklyn Foust & Brianna Carroll. Brothers -Tommy Carden & wife Candy Steve Carden & wife Barbara. Sister Cathy Daugherty

Tony Carden & her companion Guy Love along with many nieces nephews & friends. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Graveside memorial will be Saturday September 1st 12:00 @ clearbranch Baptist Church in Rocky Top Tn

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

