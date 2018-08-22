Community

Oak Ridge Hosts First-Ever Fall Break Junior Camp

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 21, 2018) – The City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department has announced its first-ever Fall Break Junior Camp. Registration will begin on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Camp will be held October 1-5.

Sign-ups are open to campers from Kindergarten up to 11 years old. Space is limited and the camp will fill up quickly so early registration is recommended.

Walk-in registration with cash or check payment will be available during regular Civic Center hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Walk-in registrants should complete an online profile/account before coming in to register. Staff will complete the registration at the front desk.

The camp fee is $100 for residents and $105 for non-residents. The fee covers field trip admission, transportation, special events, daily snacks, and a camp T-shirt. Campers will need to bring their lunch daily.

Early drop off begins at 7:30 a.m. and late pick up is 5:30 p.m. Daily camp activities and special events will take place at the Oak Ridge Civic Center, A.K. Bissell Park and the Civic Center indoor pool.

For more information, contact City of Oak Ridge Recreation Program Coordinator Amanda Pope by calling (865) 425-3450 or by emailing apope@oakridgetn.gov.

