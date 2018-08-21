Obituaries

John David Lane, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

John David Lane, age 63, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the UT Medical Center. He was born June 26, 1955 in Anderson County, TN. John was loved by his family and friends and he loved his Momma and his sons very much. He was a member of the Frattersville Baptist Church. John was a hard worker who was very energetic and had a very positive attitude. He loved fishing, going to flea markets, having a garden, cooking, bowling, craw fishing, frying shrimp, watching football and riding his tractor. John was a US Marine Corps Veteran who served in Vietnam and was very proud to serve his country. He is preceded in death by his father, James E. Lane, brothers, Kenneth, Bill and Terry Lane, father & mother-in-law, Arvel & Edna Crow, step-father, John H. Harmon.

Survivors:

Mother Ruby Mae Harmon Lake City

Wife Donna Lane Louisiana

Sons John Lane II Louisiana

Jody Lane & wife Kelly Louisiana

Jason Lane Louisiana

Brothers Randy Lane & Tammy

Tim Lane

Sisters Faye Hall

Margaret Sharp & Mike

Grandchildren Kamryn Hoyt and Paige Porter

Special Family Friends Ryan Bourg, Corey Castleberry, Colby Clark and Lester Moore

In-Laws Kenneth Crow & Karen

Dee Clavier & Dale

Keith Crow & Peggy

Darla Sanders & Brian

Denise Huckaby & David

Karl Crow & Sheila

Visitation: 5 PM – 7 PM Friday, August 24, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

A Military Service will follow visitation at 7:00 PM Friday, August 24, 2018 provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

The Funeral Service will follow the Military Service, Friday, August 24, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating.

Per John’s request, he will be cremated following his services.

You may also view John’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

