Judith Faye Guettner, Kingston

Judith Faye Guettner, age 92 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 18, 2018. She

was born June 11, 1926 in Loudon to the late Carson and Florence Patterson. While in high school she met the

love of her life, Ed Guettner and upon his return from World War II, they married and had a wonderful life long

journey until Ed passed at the age of 52. She enjoyed traveling and took many tours to see everything life had

to offer and the beauties and history of the United States even after Ed’s passing. Faye ventured on to

cosmetology school in Oak Ridge and was blessed to add a beauty salon onto their home having a very

successful career for 52 years. Faye was a beautiful lady who never met a stranger. She had a generous spirit

and infectious smile that surrounded her wherever she would go. Her magnetic personality made everyone

want to be her friend. She had a wonderful eye for decorating and had her own distinctive style, rich and

colorful. Her love for color extended to her fashion and elegance through hats, gloves, heels and jewelry. She

started sewing her wardrobe to be more conservative and became an accomplished seamstress.

She will be remembered by all for her kindness and telling cute jokes to make people laugh was the essence of

who she was in life but first and above all was her love for Christ. She had a strong faith in God and loved her

church and church family. Faye always looked forward to the fellowship and amazing sermons at Victory

Baptist Church. Before her vision became impaired, her nightly Bible reading was her time with God, reading a

chapter or more and meditating on the peace it gave her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her but

we are comforted to know she is singing praises to her King, walking on the street of gold.

The family will be eternally grateful for the caring attention shown by her extended family, church family and

friends. Special thanks for the labor of love that was given to her and endless hours of self sacrifices in her

care and support during her last days. She truly loved you all.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ed; daughter, Brenda Guettner;

sister, Wanda Seiler and brother, Norman Patterson.

Left to cherish her memories; daughter, Penny Tripp; brother, Don Patterson; sister, Barbara Robinette and

husband, J.R.; sister-in-law, Eleanor Patterson; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one greatgreat

grandchild. Many nieces, nephews and host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Victory Baptist Church with funeral service

following at 7:00 pm in the church sanctuary with Rev. Danny Thomas officiating. Interment will be held

Friday at 11:00 am at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to

honor Faye’s memory to Victory Baptist Church, 2121 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763. Online register

book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the

arrangements.

