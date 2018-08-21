Obituaries

Wanda Carol Poland Lowery, Harriman

Wanda Carol Poland Lowery, 76, of Harriman, entered eternal life in glory with her Savior Jesus Christ Monday morning, August 20th, 2018. Wanda was a faithful member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. She was a loving wife to Leon Lowery for 54 years, and loving Mother to three children. A proud graduate of South Harriman High School, she worked as a teaching assistant at Walnut Hill Elementary for over 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe ‘Red’ Poland and Ruby Jane Alley Poland; and brother, Arlan Poland and wife Lucille.

She is survived by her children, daughters and sons-in-law, Jana and Chris Poland, Knoxville, and Cheryl and Baron Tapp, Harriman; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Lori Lowery, Knoxville; grandchildren, Allison Poland, Holden Woods, Kayla Poland and Jake Woods; Sisters, Peggy and Ira Truxell and Vicki and Cecil Jenkins of Kingston; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The Family would like to thank the staffs at Jamestowne Assisted Living and Roane Medical Center for their kindness and care.

Family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, August 22, with funeral to immediately follow. Interment will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 23, in Mount Pisgah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the print shop at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Lowery Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

