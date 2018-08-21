BBBTV12

Michael Ray Lowder, Rockwood

Michael Ray Lowder age 64, of Rockwood Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Michael was born March 6, 1954 in Cumberland County, TN. He was of the Presbyterian faith and retired from Toho where he worked in Production. He was preceded in death by his parents; Urban & Nancy McCuiston Lowder.

Survivors Include:
Brother: Eddie Lowder (Jackie) of Lenoir City, TN.
Sister: Donna Hickey (Ray) of Rockwood, TN.
Nieces: Tonya Robison
Nicole Halliburton
April Moore Massengill

Family will receive friends Friday, August 24, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Memorial Service will follow at 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Michael Ray Lowder.

