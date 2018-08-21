Community

State Representative Dennis Powers Announces Recreational Grants For Maynardville & Norris

(NASHVILLE) — State Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) today announced that both the City of Maynardville and the City of Norris have been awarded recreational grants by the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC).

Specifically, Maynardville will receive a $193,287 Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grant for the development of the first city park. Project construction will include a splash pad, restroom facilities, parking upgrades, as well as improved accessibility and an additional structure. The city will match the remaining portion of the grant to complete the estimated $386,575 project.

Additionally, the City of Norris will receive an $89,600 Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grant for the acquisition of trail maintenance equipment. This machinery will be used to preserve existing trail infrastructure. Approximately $22,400 in funding to complete the purchase will come through a grant match.

“I appreciate TDEC’s investment in our communities, and I know this important funding will have a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of our citizens,” said Representative Powers. “I am grateful to Director Parish, his staff, and Deputy Governor Jim Henry for supporting our local community, and I congratulate our local leaders on their efforts securing these funds.”

For more information about the LPRF and RTP grant programs through the Department of Environment & Conservation, please click here.

Dennis Powers serves as Vice-Chairman of the House Republican Caucus. He is also a member of the House Business & Utilities Committee, as well as the House Insurance & Banking Committee and Subcommittee. Powers lives in Jacksboro and represents House District 36, which includes Campbell and parts of Union and Anderson Counties. He can be reached by email at: Rep.Dennis.Powers@capitol.tn.gov or by calling (615) 741-3335.

