Save the Date: Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration 2018

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 20, 2018) – The Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD), Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) and Oak Ridge Neighborhood Watch Program (ORNWP) are teaming up to host a Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration this year. The date is set for Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Everyone is invited to participate and support this free event, which combines the police department’s annual National Night Out and the fire department’s Fire Prevention Parade into one big community celebration. Goals of the Fire & Crime Prevention Celebration include:

• Celebrating the partnership between the community and the police and fire departments

• Increasing awareness of fire, crime, violence, and drug prevention efforts

• Generating support for local anti-crime programs and fire prevention initiatives

• Providing information to help create a more sustainable environment

• Generating interest in leading a healthier lifestyle

• Demonstrating fire and crime prevention skills, safety techniques, and wellness exercises

• Promoting neighborhood unity

The event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. starting at ORFD Fire Station #3 on Tuskegee Drive and ending at A.K. Bissell Park. The celebration in the park will start at 12 p.m. with opening ceremonies. The event will also feature games, food, emergency services equipment displays, music, bounce houses, safety information booths, and police/fire demonstrations. The celebration is scheduled to wrap up at 3 p.m.

Line-up for the parade will begin at 10 a.m. For those interested in participating, follow this link to register your fire engine or emergency vehicle: http://bit.ly/FireCrimePreventionRegistration

This event is still in the planning stages, but more information will be released soon. Please save the date and watch for additional details over the coming weeks. Questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520 or the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.

