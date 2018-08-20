Featured

OAK RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INCREASES IMPAIRED-DRIVING ENFORCEMENT

Posted on by in Featured, News with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 20, 2018) – The Oak Ridge Police Department has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign that began August 17 and runs through September 3, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

Oak Ridge police officers will hold safety checkpoints and conduct increased patrols throughout this time period in an effort to spot impaired drivers in our area.

“As we participate in this statewide safety campaign, drivers can expect to see more officers and more traffic stops all across Oak Ridge,” ORPD Officer Matt Johnston stated. “We will do everything we can to prevent accidents and remove impaired drivers from our streets.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Oak Ridge Police Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org. Find Oak Ridge Police Department on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePolice.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

