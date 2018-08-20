Featured

Body found is from apparent suicide

Posted on by in Featured, News with

On Monday, August 20, 2018, at around 9:45 AM, an 18 year old male was killed after jumping off the Harold Wester Bridge on West Hills Drive in Harriman. This bridge crosses over a ravine with the double railroad tracks below. A passing train spotted the body lying in one of the tracks.

On April 10, 2018 this same individual attempted to jump from the same bridge, due to this history the incident is being investigated as a suicide. On April 10, 2018 Chief Humphrey was first on scene and was able to pull the male off the railing before he could jump.

Out of respect for his family the name of the individual is not being released at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

