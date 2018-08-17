Obituaries

Arville T. Sparks, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Arville T. Sparks, age 93 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his residence. Mr. Sparks was Pastor of the Church of the Mighty God for 36 years, a WWII Army Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Oliver Eugene and Effie Alva Sparks; 1st Wife, Mildred Sparks.

Survivors include:

Wife: Tammy Sparks of Rockwood, TN

Son: Clayton Sparks of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Evans Mortuary from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 2:00pm from the Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Interment and Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee at 3:00 with full military honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Arville T. Sparks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

