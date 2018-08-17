Obituaries

Patti Laxton, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ms. Patti Laxton, age 63, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, formerly of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the Bridge at Rockwood Healthcare Center. She was born March 16, 1956 in Crossville, Tennessee. Patti was a retired Ultrasound Sonographer with the Radiology Department at Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee, with over 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don & Patsy King; and sister, Daphne Cunningham.

Survivors include:

Son & Daughter-in-law: David & Heather Laxton

Daughter & Son-in-law: Misty & Chris Godoy

Grandchildren: Reagan, Aiden, and Jax

Uncle and Aunt: Ed & Rita Bardill

Cousin: Andreas Bardill

And many friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. A private interment will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ms. Patti Laxton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

