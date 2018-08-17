Featured

City Announces Retirement of Oak Ridge Police Chief

Posted on by in Featured, News

***UPDATED***

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (August 17, 2018) (SUBMITTED) – The Oak Ridge City Manager’s Office announces today the retirement of James Akagi, Police Chief for the City of Oak Ridge since July 1, 2011. The effective date of his retirement will be October 20, 2018.

During his tenure, James Akagi led the police department and its 64 sworn members as the chief law enforcement officer for the Oak Ridge community. Chief Akagi managed the acquisition of new equipment for the department, achieved funding for a new radio and police software system, and increased training opportunities for Oak Ridge officers.

“The Oak Ridge Police Department has progressed in its levels of professionalism on a number of fronts,” City Manager Mark Watson stated. “Chief Akagi has led those efforts, particularly in the areas of external relations with our schools and our minority communities. After 35 years in federal and local law enforcement, Chief Akagi desires to devote more time to family and friends.”

Chief Akagi will transition day-to-day command to Deputy Chief Robin Smith between now and his retirement date, and will be assisting Smith with information needed about specific departmental missions.

***CHIEF AKAGI’S STATEMENT***

After more than 35 years in law enforcement, I will retire in October. No words can express how grateful I am for the privilege of working alongside you. Our team and this place have been my family and home for the past seven years. Working with people so spectacularly talented was a blessing to me, and it will be a blessing to you as well as you continue to perform the critical mission of providing public safety for Oak Ridge and its citizens. It has been incredibly humbling to lead such a dedicated, capable and professional staff. Thank you for teaching and inspiring me every day, and allowing me to do the same for you. You created some great memories along the way, and for these I am most appreciative.

Surprisingly, this was not a hard decision to make. In the past few weeks I’ve had many opportunities to experience civilian life at its best – spending time with Jana and our children, visiting old friends and travelling. I’m embarrassed to admit these were somewhat “new” experiences for me, as I came to the realization public service had eclipsed my personal time with loved ones for the past 20 years. In March 1998 I accepted my first command of a DEA office in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, and I haven’t truly been “off duty” since, so retirement is something I’m very much looking forward to and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun!

If I could leave you with one request, it would be to please consider setting the same personal goal as I did seven years ago – leave this organization in better shape than when you arrived. If you keep this in mind, you will never truly leave ORPD; your legacy will remain in those you teach, mentor and train. Strive for excellence, watch over your brothers and sisters and make it home to your loved ones at the end of every shift. You are well trained, well equipped and well prepared. It is my hope our paths will cross again. Jana and I plan to stay in the area, and you can reach me at my cell phone, [ REDACTED ], or my email, [ REDACTED ]. It is with sincere gratitude and appreciation I end by saying what I’ve said to you so many times before – thanks for all you do and stay safe.

