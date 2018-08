Obituaries

Harry Frank Hemingway, Rockwood

Mr. Harry Frank Hemingway age 64, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. Harry was born in April 2, 1954 in Cape May, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his Parents; Albert & Ruth Hess Hemingway, Sister; Sandra Rambo, Brother; Thomas Hemingway and Son; Harry Carl Hemingway.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Robin Hemingway of Rockwood, TN.

Daughters: Heather Hemingway O’Neal of Del Haven, NJ.

Danielle Hemingway of Rockwood, TN.

Michelle Hemingway of Rockwood, TN.

2 Grandchildren: Cabrin & Kyah Hemingway

Brother: James Hemingway of Cape May, NJ.

Several Nieces & Nephews

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Harry Frank Hemingway.

