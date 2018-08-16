Obituaries
Lucille E. Boles, Clinton
Lucille E. Boles, age 77 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born February 9, 1941 in Danbury, Connecticut to the late Jerry and Jenny Manone. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Boles and brother, Jerry Manone.
She is survived by:
Son………………… Michael Manone & wife Lisa of Ten Mile
Grandchildren.. Caroline, Jacob & Haley Manone
Sean Long, Jessica Hawes, Shayna Lamb,
Joshua Willey, Samantha Willey, & Noah Manone
Great Grandson.. Jonathan Turgeon/Willey
Brother……… Jimmy Manone
Several nieces and nephews
The family will have a memorial service held at a later date.