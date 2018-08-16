Obituaries

Lucille E. Boles, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Lucille E. Boles, age 77 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born February 9, 1941 in Danbury, Connecticut to the late Jerry and Jenny Manone. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Boles and brother, Jerry Manone.

She is survived by:

Son………………… Michael Manone & wife Lisa of Ten Mile

Grandchildren.. Caroline, Jacob & Haley Manone

Sean Long, Jessica Hawes, Shayna Lamb,

Joshua Willey, Samantha Willey, & Noah Manone

Great Grandson.. Jonathan Turgeon/Willey

Brother……… Jimmy Manone

Several nieces and nephews

The family will have a memorial service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

