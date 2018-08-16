Obituaries

Leon Foust, Clinton

Leon Foust, age 72 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his residence. Leon was born on September 25, 1945 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Claude Foust and Annie Phillips Foust. Leon was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Leon is preceded in death by his brother Woodrow Foust, and sister Cleta Seiber.

Survivors:

Wife Sandra Jones Foust of Clinton

Son Ricky Foust of Clinton

Nephew Zachary Seiber

Good Friend Brenda Goodman of Oliver Springs

And many other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 16, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel Gerald Hatmaker.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the Foust Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.

You may also view Leon’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN, is in charge of arrangements.

