Garry Lee Phillips, Clinton

Garry Lee Phillips, age 57 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at his residence. Garry was born in Clinton, TN on March 22, 1961 to the late James R. Phillips and Betty Mounce Phillips. Garry was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed fishing, making fishing lures, and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Garry is preceded in death by his sister: Teresa Jeffers.

Survivors:

Wife Jenny Arthur Phillips of Clinton

Son Joshua Phillips and Katie of Clinton

Daughter Christina Lowe and David of Clinton

Brothers Wayde Phillips and Carolyn of Knoxville

Joe Phillips of Clinton

Darrell Phillips of Clinton

David Phillips and Regina of Lake City

Grandchildren Sarah Lowe

Garren and Abigail Phillips

And many other special cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 18, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 18, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will gather at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee for Garry’s interment following the funeral service on Saturday, August 18, 2018.

