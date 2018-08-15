Obituaries

Rebecca Sue Galvin, Clinton

Rebecca Sue Galvin, age 58 of Clinton, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at her home.

Becky was a CNA for many years before working with children both at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church daycare and with Anderson County Schools.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Delford and Clara Belle Marlow; infant daughter, Cynthia Jeffers; brother, Delford Marlow, Jr; grandson, Briyson Galvin.

Becky is survived by the love of her life, grandson, “Baby Dale” Victor Delford Watson; her children, Tyler Galvin and Angel Galvin; sisters, Darlene Hensley and husband, Randy, Nancy Hutchinson, and Penny Pass and husband, Dennis; grandson, Aiden Galvin; several special nieces and a nephew.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 12-2 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm. Interment will follow the service in Red Hill Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank UT Hospice especially Tammie and Shannon and Chaplain Ben Neal for their love and support during Becky’s illness. Also, special cousins that helped with the care of Becky, Kathy, Patty, and Martha along with very special family friend Tammie Allen. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton; www.holleygamble.com

