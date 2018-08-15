Obituaries

Janice Melton Wetherington, Clinton

Janice Melton Wetherington, age 73 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018

A member of Red Hill Baptist Church, Janice enjoyed her many years in childcare loving on infants. Janice loved collecting teapots and dolls and making ceramics.

Preceded in death by her husband, James; and parents, Oakley and Estelle Melton.

Janice is survived by her daughter, Amanda Pebley; grandchildren, Audree Pebley and Preston Ridenour; sisters, Michelle Murray, Cheryl Aslinger and Evelyn Hutchinson; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Family and friends will meet at Norris Memorial Gardens Friday, August 17, 2018 at 10:45 am for a graveside service at 11 am.

