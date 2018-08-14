Obituaries

Lisa Watson, Oak Ridge

Lisa Watson, age 54 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 at her home.

She was born on December 15, 1963 and lived her whole life in this area. Lisa worked as a CNA at NHC Healthcare of Oak Ridge. Her hobbies included bird watching, gardening, and taking care of her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Kassandra Watson of Oak Ridge; grandson, Landon Jace Belanger; boyfriend, Tim Stubbs; brothers, James Steven “Beuford” Patterson III and Ben Coleman Patterson; extended family members, Tiffany and her children, Henry and Michelle, Kalen and Alex, Krystal and Katlyn; “adopted daughter,” Tarra Lynne Wilkins and her twin boys, Aiden Chace and Bryson O’neil Stanfield; Lisa’s best friend, Dayna Davis.

