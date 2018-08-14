Obituaries
Todd Marshall Seigmund, Norris
Todd Marshall Seigmund, age 54 of Norris, passed away suddenly Monday, August 13, 2018.
Todd was a loving father to his children, he loved reading and traveling. He was a 20 year resident of Norris where he was a business owner. He survived cancer and was a proud veteran of the 82nd Airborne with the Army having served in Granada.
Preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Yvonne Seigmund; he is survived by his father, Charles M. Seigmund; children, Evan Seigmund, Heather Whitehead and husband Randall and Rebecca Seigmund; brothers, Scott Seigmund and wife, Patti; Greg Seigmund and wife, Lynn, Rick Seigmund and wife, Cat; several nieces and nephews and a grandbaby on the way.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 1-3 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A memorial graveside service will be held Monday, August, 20, 2018 at 9:30 am at The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Highway in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. www.holleygamble.com