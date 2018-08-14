Obituaries

Todd Marshall Seigmund, Norris

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Todd Marshall Seigmund, age 54 of Norris, passed away suddenly Monday, August 13, 2018.

Todd was a loving father to his children, he loved reading and traveling. He was a 20 year resident of Norris where he was a business owner. He survived cancer and was a proud veteran of the 82nd Airborne with the Army having served in Granada.

Preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Yvonne Seigmund; he is survived by his father, Charles M. Seigmund; children, Evan Seigmund, Heather Whitehead and husband Randall and Rebecca Seigmund; brothers, Scott Seigmund and wife, Patti; Greg Seigmund and wife, Lynn, Rick Seigmund and wife, Cat; several nieces and nephews and a grandbaby on the way.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 1-3 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A memorial graveside service will be held Monday, August, 20, 2018 at 9:30 am at The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Highway in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

