James Robert Rayder, Oliver Springs

James Robert Rayder, age 78, a resident of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018.

James was born December 26, 1939 in Devonia, TN. He has lived in Oliver Springs most of his life and is a member of the New Mountain View Baptist Church.

Mr. Rayder worked for 51 years as a butcher for Kroger before his retirement. James was the only Krogers employee to work at all 5 Oak Ridge stores. He started cutting meat at 18 years old at the White Store, Oliver Springs, then at the Grove Center, and Krogers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all outdoor activities.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James Rayder and Mable Barber Stewart and brother, Jerry Rayder.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vera Elizabeth Rayder; daughters, Gail McGhee and husband William of Oliver Springs and Denise Rayder of Knoxville; by grandsons, Jameson McGhee and Kristopher Crow and wife Molly; by granddaughters, Jessica Connatser and Tabitha Crow; by great-grandchildren, Alia Oaks, Gabriel Connatser, Tristan McGhee, Sydney Crow, Jacob and Benjamin Connatser.

Mr. Rayder is also survived by a brother, Tommy Rayder and wife Betty of Maryville; by sisters, Delilah Bishop of Sugar Grove Valley, Judy Burgess of Rockwood, and Sue Rayder of Sugar Grove Valley.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Eugene Hunter officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Bro. Eugene Hunter officiating.

