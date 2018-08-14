Obituaries

Margaret Helen French Jones, Knoxville

Margaret Helen French Jones passed away peacefully at her home In Knoxville on August 4, 2018. She lived in Harriman, TN for most of her life, except during the WWII years, when she lived and worked in New York City and Washington DC.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Harriman for 58 years, and was a long-time member of the United Methodist Women, and the Harriman Garden and Drama clubs. She served as a member of the Harriman City School Board, the Harriman Housing Authority, and as manager of the Employment Security Office of Roane County.

Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Hal Hawk Jones; her parents, Carol and Oliver French; and her brothers, Jim and Oliver (Bunky) French. She is survived by her children: John and Jamey Jones of Chattanooga; Judy and Dan Housley of Knoxville; and Lynn Jones Landry of Knoxville. Margaret’s grandchildren are Erin (Keith) Wainwright, Justin (Heather) Jones, Will Jones, Jack (Weatherly) Landry, Ben Housley, and Hannah (John) Rimer. Her great-grandchildren are Mallory and Parker Wainwright; Gus and Boone Landry; Jemma Jones, and Kate and Will Day. She was additionally blessed with deeply loved extended family members, and with many caring friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 25, at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Harriman, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the First UMC, 601 Queen Street in Harriman, TN, or to the charity of your choice.

