Obituaries

Deloris A. Johnson, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Deloris A. Johnson, age 77 of Clinton went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 10, 2018. Deloris was born in Clinton on February 28, 1941 to the late Haskell and Lucy Kate Bailey. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1959 and later graduated from Knoxville Business College. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and retired from Department of Human Services after 48 years of service. For many years she was a member of Tennessee State Employee Association. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her grandparents, John Henry and Mattie Guettner Limburg and Joseph Nelson and Martha Hamilton Bailey; first husband, Richard Lee Johnson; granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Smith.

She is survived by:

Daughter…………… Melissa and husband Darrell Smith

Grandchildren…….. Chelsea & Michael Waldo

Bradley Smith

Aunt………………. Mamie Jenkins Forester

Special friends……… Betty Lay, Stan Satterfield, Mike Bridges, & Alex Smith

Host of nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, August 13, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

