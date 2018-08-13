Obituaries
Jonnathan Neil Shukites Davis, Chattanooga
Jonnathan Neil Shukites Davis, age 48 of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at his residence. Jonnathan was born in East Chicago, Indiana on December 25, 1970. Jonnathan was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed fishing, all sports, Nascar, playing drums, and playing video games. Jonnathan was an avid UT fan. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Beverly and Cecil Estep, John and Angeline Davis.
Survivors:
Parents Charles Davis and wife Vicky of Chattanooga
Son Andrew Shukites of Clinton
Brothers Cecil Ray Davis of Chattanooga
Charles R. Davis Jr. and wife Andrea Henderson Davis of Chattanooga
Sisters Barbara Jean Davis of Chattanooga
Sarah Elizabeth Davis of Chattanooga
Nephews Cole Drymon of Hixon
Daimon Drymon of Hixon
Nieces Melody Drymon of Hixon
Autumn R. Durden of Hixon
Uncles James Edward Davis of Clinton
Ransom J. Davis and wife Evelyn Kennedy Davis of Harriman
Benny Lee Davis of Lake City
Billy Davis of Lake City
Johnny Davis of Lake City
Terry Davis of Clinton
Joseph Estep of Indiana
Aunts Louise Nance of Signal Mountain
Emma Norris of Crossville
Virda Mya Davis of Taylor, Texas
Shirley Childs of Knoxville
Barbara J. Lipkovitch of Indiana
And a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation: 12-2 PM, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 2 PM, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joshua Hawkins, Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow, and Brother Ransom Davis officiating.
Interment: To follow funeral service at Circle Cemetery in Briceville.