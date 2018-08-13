Obituaries

Jonnathan Neil Shukites Davis, Chattanooga

Jonnathan Neil Shukites Davis, age 48 of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at his residence. Jonnathan was born in East Chicago, Indiana on December 25, 1970. Jonnathan was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed fishing, all sports, Nascar, playing drums, and playing video games. Jonnathan was an avid UT fan. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Beverly and Cecil Estep, John and Angeline Davis.

Survivors:

Parents Charles Davis and wife Vicky of Chattanooga

Son Andrew Shukites of Clinton

Brothers Cecil Ray Davis of Chattanooga

Charles R. Davis Jr. and wife Andrea Henderson Davis of Chattanooga

Sisters Barbara Jean Davis of Chattanooga

Sarah Elizabeth Davis of Chattanooga

Nephews Cole Drymon of Hixon

Daimon Drymon of Hixon

Nieces Melody Drymon of Hixon

Autumn R. Durden of Hixon

Uncles James Edward Davis of Clinton

Ransom J. Davis and wife Evelyn Kennedy Davis of Harriman

Benny Lee Davis of Lake City

Billy Davis of Lake City

Johnny Davis of Lake City

Terry Davis of Clinton

Joseph Estep of Indiana

Aunts Louise Nance of Signal Mountain

Emma Norris of Crossville

Virda Mya Davis of Taylor, Texas

Shirley Childs of Knoxville

Barbara J. Lipkovitch of Indiana

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 12-2 PM, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2 PM, Tuesday, August 14, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joshua Hawkins, Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow, and Brother Ransom Davis officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Circle Cemetery in Briceville.

