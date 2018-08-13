Obituaries

Georgia Sue Gilbert, Oakdale

Mrs. Georgia Sue Gilbert, age 77, of Oakdale passed away Friday August 10, 2018 at Roane Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Lindsey B. Gilbert.

Her parents: Roscoe and Rhoda Cromwell.

One son: Joseph Gilbert.

Four brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her son: Michael Gilbert.

Two daughters: Lillian Stewart and Nancy Stewart.

Nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, along with several nieces, nephews, and other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday August 13, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Tommy Kilby officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:30 am Tuesday morning at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Oliver Springs for graveside services.

