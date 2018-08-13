Obituaries

Linda S. Pyle, Rockwood

Linda S. Pyle age 61, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at her residence. She was born September 25, 1956 in Rockwood, TN and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her sister; Shirley Barry.

Survivors Include:

Son: Chris Jones of Rockwood, TN.

Daughter: Mary Kate Pyle of Wisconsin

7 Grandchildren

Sister: Diane Hyde of Harriman, TN.

Extended family: Travis Christopher, Mike Grace, Al Guy, Thomas Shirley

Family will receive friends Monday, August 13, 2018 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Graveside service will follow in the Emory Heights Cemetery, Harriman, TN. with Bro Fred Marshall officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Linda Sue Pyle.

