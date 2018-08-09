Paul Archer Hatmaker, Andersonville

BBBTV12

Paul Archer Hatmaker, age 75 of Andersonville passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at his residence. Paul was a member of Sequoyah Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma C. Hatmaker; parents, Fletcher and Haley Hatmaker; son, Quint Hatmaker; brothers, Luther, Mirma, & Lee Hatmaker; grandson, Jason Paul Hatmaker.

He is survived by:
Sons………………. David Hatmaker
Timothy Hatmaker
Daughters……….. Euretha Hatmaker Woods
Paula Hatmaker
Brother…………….. Gerald Hatmaker
Sister……………….. Sue Hatmaker Gunter
Grandchildren………….. Sherry Dixon, Jonathan Woods, Tonya Woods,
Tyler Woods, Alex Hatmaker, Spencer Hatmaker, &
Elaina Woods
Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Sequoyah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Charlie Marlow and Rev. Gerald Hatmaker officiating. Paul’s graveside will immediately follow at Red Hill Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

