Obituaries

Dewitt “Dee” Seiber, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Dewitt “Dee” Seiber, age 85, a resident of Oliver Springs passed away, Thursday, August 9, 2018 at his home while surrounded by his family.

He was born February 26, 1933 at Charlie’s Branch on New River, moving to Oliver Springs in 1950.

Dee was an active member of Beech Park Baptist Church where he loved to work in vacation bible school and also in the crafts for missions ministry. He worked at Daugherty’s Garage for 21 years. He also worked as a coal miner for S & H Coal Company for 18 years.

He was preceded in death by parents: Daniel and Sallie Riggs Seiber; brothers: Virgil and Monroe Seiber and by sisters: Josie Bunch, Ardella Leigh and Viola Seiber; by brother-in-laws: Henry Bunch, Albert Seiber, Jimmy Duncan, Ralph Daugherty, Ken Carroll, James McKinney, Lynn Pinion, and Joe Shipe; by sister-in-laws: Daffy Seiber and Mary Seiber; by son-in-laws: Woody Foster and Sonny White.

Mr. Seiber is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jean McKinney Seiber of Oliver Springs; by children: Lynda Foster of Oliver Springs, Kathy White of Oliver Springs, Larry Smith and wife, Sheila of Oliver Springs and David Smith and wife, Lisa of Oliver Springs; by grandchildren: Woody T. Foster, Lynette Foster, Kristy and husband, Forrest, Robyn White, Amanda Woods, Heather and husband David Blackwood, R. J., and Kaylee Webber; by 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by sisters: Dolena Carroll, Pauline Daugherty and Cora Lee Duncan and by many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice for the special care given to Mr. Seiber.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, August 11, 2018 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Monday, August 13, 2018 at 2 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Seiber family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

