Single Vehicle Accident leaves one dead

A single vehicle accident late yesterday (Tuesday, August 7, 2018) in Roane County left one dead and another injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Geo Tracker driven by 27-year-old Anthony S. Taylor of Rockwood was traveling north on the 1600 block of Riggs Chapel Road when he went off course and struck a tree. A passenger, 48-year-old Timothy J. Taylor of Rockwood, was killed. The report indicates drug use and troopers took out a warrant on Anthony Taylor, who was injured in the crash, for vehicular homicide.

