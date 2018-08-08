Obituaries

Tony Allen McCarroll, Harriman

Tony Allen McCarroll, age 62, of Harriman passed away on August 6, 2018, at The Bridge at Rockwood. He is preceded in death by his father, Sterling McCarroll. Tony is survived by his mother, Lillian McCarroll and brother, Mike McCarroll.

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman from 3 – 4 p.m., on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. A graveside service will immediately follow in Harriman Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the McCarroll Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

